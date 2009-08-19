Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Bo Eason Stages Benefit Performance in Santa Barbara

A Sept. 12 showing of his one-man play, Runt of the Litter, will support the XXI Century Kids 1st Foundation

By Breanne Davis | August 19, 2009 | 4:01 p.m.

The XXI Century Kids 1st Foundation has taken its mission from Santa Barbara across the United States to help America’s children build high self-esteem and self-confidence while combating childhood obesity and diabetes through its 21-day RUNT Program and the Snack Smart Program.

Bo Eason
Bo Eason

Now, Kids 1st has discovered a new hero for this mission in Bo Eason, a former NFL football player turned speaker, actor and playwright, who will present a benefit production of the off-Broadway hit Runt of the Litter at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Lobero Theater.

At age 9, Eason took a crayon and paper and made a plan. The plan was to play professional football and become the best in the league at his position. It seemed to be an unlikely dream since he had been passed over by every college in the country for the same reason: “You’re too small to play football.”

He decided to try out for a small Division II college, but he was sent home after two days of practice. Four years and seven knee surgeries later, he was the first safety chosen in the 1984 NFL Draft. He went on to play five years for the Houston Oilers.

After retiring from football, Eason brought the same zeal to his career as a writer and performer. He appeared on television and in movies before writing his one-man play, Runt of the Litter, in which he also plays the leading role. The play is based on Eason’s life and takes place within the last hour of accomplishing his 20-year plan. Soon to be a major motion picture, Bo is adapting Runt (of the Litter) for the big screen, to be produced by Frank Darabont, producer of The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $95 for VIP. VIP includes reserved seating and courtyard reception. Patron tickets also include a tax-deductible contribution to benefit XXI Kids 1st Foundation. To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.963.0761.

For more information about the benefit or sponsorship opportunities, contact Breanne Davis at 805.685.4405 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Breanne Davis is the sales and marketing director for Runt of the Litter.

