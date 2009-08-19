Latitude 34 Technologies Moves Into Bigger Office

The IT support company says it needed more space to serve its growing clientele

Latitude 34 Technologies has moved to 5880 Hollister Ave., Suite B, in Goleta.

President and co-founder Paul Avolio said the company moved to a bigger office, in the heart of Goleta, to better serve its growing clientele.

Latitude 34 Technologies’ telephone number(s) and mailing address remain the same.

Members of the public are invited to stop by to drop off computers for repair or to talk to an engineer, Avolio said.

“Latitude 34 Technologies can plan, implement and maintain any organization’s technology systems to help avoid issues, outages and unforeseen upgrades,” he said. “We have the knowledge and expertise to get the job done right.”

Locally owned and operated, Latitude 34 Technologies specializes in managing the technology needs of any size business. Priding itself on providing top-tier support to organizations with five computers or 500, Latitude 34 Technologies is backed by years of industry experience and major certifications.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.