Letter to the Editor: Iya Falcone Bows Out, Thanks Supporters

The Santa Barbara city councilwoman says she won't contest her disqualification from the ballot

I am very grateful to the many, many people who have contacted me offering their support; however, after conducting my own research, talking to family and friends, I have decided not to contest the city clerk’s decision.

As you all know, this has been a difficult year for me. I love my job, and I love the city of Santa Barbara.

I intend to focus 100 percent on my council job through January, and stay active to see through to fruition the projects I am passionate about and that are near and dear to me.

The safety of our community has always been, and will continue to be, my highest priority. I have worked hard to bring our community together to address youth gang violence, housing and solid waste management.

I plan to continue to focus on these and other issues in the future.

Iya Falcone

Santa Barbara city councilwoman