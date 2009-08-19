Santa Barbara Names Interim City Finance Director

Bob Samario has 13 years of experience as the city's assistant finance director

After 27 years of public service, City Finance Director Bob Peirson will retire from his position Aug. 28, and City Administrator Jim Armstrong has appointed Bob Samario as the interim finance director.

Samario will manage the city’s financial operations and provide guidance to the City Council.

With 13 years of experience as the city’s assistant finance director, Samario coordinated the development of the city’s two-year financial plans and annual budgets. He manages the citywide accounting and purchasing operations. He also oversees solid waste management and recycling programs, which includes coordination with regional agencies and waste haulers.

Before working with the city of Santa Barbara, Samario began his career at Moreland & Associates managing financial audits and preparing financial reports for California cities.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from California State University at Fullerton and is a certified public accountant. He is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and California Society of Municipal Finance Officers.

— Nina Johnson is the assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator.