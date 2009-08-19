Sheriff’s Detectives Release Video of Suspected Prowler

Officials need help identifying a man caught looking into the windows of a home

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have released surveillance video in an attempt to identify a suspected prowler in South Santa Barbara County.

About 8:30 p.m. July 29, an unknown male subject was captured on home security video surveillance looking into the windows of a residence near Cathedral Oaks and Highway 154.

At one point, the video shows the suspect unscrewing an outside light bulb before he appears to notice the camera and leaves almost immediately.

The suspect appears to be a male in his early 20s, wearing glasses and having a small goatee. On the video he is wearing a baseball hat backwards, a hooded sweatshirt, long shorts and hiking type shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.