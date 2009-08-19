Winners of CASA Raffle Live It Up in Paris

Goleta resident Sharon Gort dreamed about a trip to the City of Lights for more than five years. To her surprise, her dream came true with the purchase of a ticket for “99.9 KTYD Rocks CASA — See U2 Live in Paris,” a raffle benefiting Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County.

Gort and her husband, Jerry, were the winners of the trip, which included upfront seats at the U2 concert on July 11.

“At times, Bono and the other musicians were within 7 to 8 feet of us,” Jerry Gort said. “It was fantastic.”

The first-time European travelers were transformed by the trip, so much so that they hope to make a return trip in the future. “It was a trip of a lifetime,” Sharon Gort said.

The retired couple indulged in Paris’ grandiose pleasures, including the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and The Louvre, as well as Parisien truffles and ice cream. They also tacked on travel adventures to Avignon, Nice, Monaco and Cannes.

When the couple bought their raffle ticket, the Gorts’ didn’t expect to win, just that they were supporting a good cause. They almost didn’t believe it when they received a phone call from KTYD broadcasters Julie Ramos and Brad J. and CASA Executive Director Maria Long saying they had won. “We thought they were kidding,” Jerry Gort said.

The raffle was broadcast for 10 days on KTYD’s morning show. A variety of local merchants, including restaurants, spas and salons, added incentive items to callers. Nearly $40,000 was raised for CASA-Santa Barbara County.

For more information about CASA, how to become an advocate or how to make a donation, call the Santa Barbara office at 805.845.8364 or the Santa Maria office at 805.739.9102.

— Nancy Shobe is a media representative for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County.