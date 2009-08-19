Woman Arrested as Suspect in Suspicious Powder Incident

A threatening letter and a substance later determined to be baby power forced the evacuation of the county's Social Services Building

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman in an incident last Friday that forced the evacuation of the county’s Social Services Building on Camino del Remedio in South County.

The building was evacuated shortly after 8 a.m. Friday when an employee emptying an overnight drop-box discovered a threatening letter in an envelope and a white powdery substance. The substance was later determined to be baby powder.

On Monday, deputies were contacted after a 34-year-old female suspect returned to the Social Services Building. After an interview, detectives arrested April Kristine Juarez on a felony charge.

Juarez, who has no known address, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.