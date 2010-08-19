Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Boy Found Safe After Wandering from Home

The 5-year-old is located in a dried-up ravine about a quarter-mile away

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | August 19, 2010 | 6:22 p.m.

A 5-year-old Carpinteria boy was reunited with his parents after wandering from the family home Wednesday afternoon.

The boy and his 8-year-old sister were playing in the front yard of their home, which sits near rugged open space in the 4500 block of Foothill Road, when the girl went inside to get a drink shortly after 3 p.m. The boy then wandered away, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

The parents told deputies they immediately searched the area, and that their son had never wandered off before, Sugars said. They called 9-1-1 after about 20 minutes of searching.

Sheriff’s deputies, dispatched to the home about 3:30 p.m., began a ground search. The Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue team, the Sheriff’s Aviation Bureau and two K9 units helped the effort.

A deputy spotted the child about 4:40 p.m. at the bottom of a dried-up ravine about a quarter-mile from the family’s home.

The boy was in good condition and did not require medical attention.

