Enterprise Fish Co. to Host Benefit for Environmental Defense Center

The Aug. 25 event will include happy hour specials, a raffle and live music

By Breanna Horvath | August 19, 2010 | 12:48 p.m.

Enterprise Fish Co. is hosting a LIVE @ Enterprise benefit for the Environmental Defense Center from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The goal of the LIVE @ Enterprise benefit is to generate awareness about local environmental issues while raising funds for the Environmental Defense Center, a Central Coast-based organization dedicated to preserving the natural environment through education, advocacy and legal action.

The EDC works on a variety of local environmental issues, such as protecting our coast and ocean resources, open spaces, wildlife, and human and environmental health.

A $5 donation will be requested at the door the night of the event, and $1 raffle tickets will be sold throughout the month; with winners drawn throughout the night of the benefit. Enterprise Fish Co. also will offer happy hour specials throughout the night.

The event will feature live music by environmentally conscious local artist Justin Ratowsky, among other special guests.

— Breanna Horvath is general manager of Enterprise Fish Co.

