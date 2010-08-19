Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Fess Parker Resort Housekeeper Honored with Hilton Award

Gloria Dominguez receives the company's prestigious Spirit of CARE Award

By Laura Kath | August 19, 2010 | 9:21 p.m.

Hilton Worldwide has honored housekeeper Gloria Dominguez of Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort with the company’s Spirit of CARE Award.

Gloria Dominguez
Gloria Dominguez

The award designates Dominguez as a top performer within Doubletree Hotels, a division of Hilton Worldwide. Nominated by their peers because of exemplary loyalty, attitude and service, the chosen team members continually exceed expectations of both customers and fellow team members.

“Gloria Dominguez continues to make outstanding contributions to guests and team members, showing great enthusiasm in all areas of her work at the hotel,” Matthew LaVine said. “We are proud of her recognition as a Spirit of CARE Award winner, the company’s most prestigious team member award. Employees like Gloria create a welcoming and exceptional experience for guests, which impacts other team members and creates a domino effect of great service.”

Dominguez represents the true spirit of CARE. Employed at the resort since July 27, 2000, she always strives to go the extra mile not only with her housekeeping responsibilities, but also in all areas of the resort. She goes out of her way to open doors for both guests and team members; and she greets everyone with a smile and hello.

Dominguez also serves as an example for all team members that safety is a priority. No matter how busy she is, she takes the initiative to clean up spills and pick up items on the ground to keep the resort safe and beautiful.

Dominguez is an experienced seamstress by trade, and this has proved invaluable to the resort during her tenure.

Doubletree Hotels, which has 50,000 employees and more than 230 hotels worldwide, recognizes fewer than 100 employees a year with this honor.

As a recipient of the award, Dominguez received a cash prize of $350, two gift certificates or one-night stays at any Doubletree brand property; a plaque, lapel pin and other special recognition throughout her career with Hilton Worldwide.

— Laura Kath is a publicist.

 
