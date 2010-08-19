Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:53 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Announces Resignation of CFO

The Business First parent company also promotes two executive managers

By Genesis Newsom | August 19, 2010 | 6:09 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp, a holding company that operates as Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First, announced Thursday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Margaret Torres has resigned, and that William Filippin has been promoted to executive vice president/chief credit officer and Ronald Oliveira to president/chief operating officer.

Lawrence Ward will continue to serve as chief executive officer of the bank and as president/chief executive officer of the company.

Before his promotion, Filippin served the bank as senior vice president/commercial lending manager since joining the bank in April 2009. Before that, Filippin served as chief credit officer for American Principle Bank.

Oliveira had been serving as executive vice president, chief credit officer and chief operating officer since he joined the bank in July 2009. Before that, Oliveira served as senior vice president at Rabobank since December 2008, assisting with the expansion of both its deposit and lending presence in the midstate region of California.

“I am excited to announce these enhancements to our executive management team,” Ward said. “I have worked closely with Ron and Bill over the last 12 months in a very difficult economic environment. Their expertise has helped to stabilize the bank’s asset quality, and I look forward to working with them as we go forward in these challenging times.”

Torres tendered her resignation to be effective Aug. 31. The company has instituted a search for an appropriate replacement, who will be subject to prior regulatory approval or nonobjection.

“It has been my great pleasure to work side by side with Margaret for the last 11 years,” Ward said. “She has been a wonderful asset to the bank, and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant Heritage Oaks Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 