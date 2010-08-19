Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:44 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local Retailers Tailor Discounts to Shoppers Who Dig Denim

Paseo Nuevo's back-to-school 'Demin Days' will continue Saturday with its 'Jeanious Bar'

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | August 19, 2010 | 9:59 p.m.

Denim is in this year as South Coast parents buy new clothes for their young students heading back to school.

With some schools resuming classes next week, retailers are working to lure shoppers with big discounts on stylish jeans.

“It’s all about denim now,” said Amy Rodrigues, general manager of the Gap store in downtown Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo outdoor mall. “The fit is a lot better, and that’s what drives people in.”

Even at the adjacent Gap for Kids store, Rodriques said parents are shopping for trendy jeans for small children.

Meanwhile, back-to-school and fall shoppers at Paseo Nuevo on Thursday competed in the “Denim Dig,” a race to uncover more than $500 in gift cards in 80-degree heat under blue skies. Diving in to a mountain of piled denim, contestants plucked pockets of hundreds of pairs of jeans to find prizes to make their back-to-school shopping spree cheaper.

The Thursday event is part of the mall owner’s “Denim Days” promotion, which includes La Cumbre Plaza’s “Jeanious Bar” scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 pm. Saturday near Tiffany & Co. Women are invited to meet with a panel of “Denim Jean-ies” for a free, individualized assessment of the best fit for each woman’s shape.

“A survey was done last year that shows women want jeans that better fit their shape,” Rodrigues said. So, this year many stores carry a wider range of styles — from straight-leg to contoured and looser fit.

Saturday’s event also will offer tips and strategies on how to find a flattering pair, expertise on pocket placement, rise, cut and wash, and recommendations on specific brands and styles.

Attendees will be given a denim “prescription” from each retailer they visit throughout La Cumbre Plaza, and will have the chance to enter a store to try on suggested pairs for help in finding the right fit. La Cumbre’s “freeze models” will preview a collection of back-to-school looks. Light refreshments will be served.

Shoppers at the event are encouraged to donate a gently used denim item throughout August that will be given to St. Vincent’s, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest, continuous social services agencies.

Noozhawk contributor Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

