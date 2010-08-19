Massage Envy Teams Up with Susan G. Komen for the Cure

Massage Envy is teaming up with Susan G. Komen for the Cure to help win the fight against breast cancer by hosting Massage for the Cure on Sept. 14.

During this national one-day event, Massage Envy centers — including 3951 State St. in Santa Barbara and 5748 Calle Real in Goleta — will offer $49 one-hour therapeutic massage sessions, with $15 from each massage being donated directly to the Southern California affiliates of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Additional donations also will be accepted, and all proceeds collected will go directly into the local community to support breast cancer education, and screening and treatment initiatives.

The event is open to the public and requires an appointment at either the Santa Barbara or Goleta Massage Envy centers.

“Massage Envy is extremely proud to support Susan G. Komen for the Cure and to continue the partnership to raise funds for breast cancer efforts in our community,” said Pam Tanase, regional developer for Massage Envy and owner of the Santa Barbara location.

Since the first Massage for the Cure event in 2005, Massage Envy has raised more than $1.4 million for Susan G. Komen for the Cure. This year, Massage Envy’s goal is to raise $500,000, with an estimated 620 Massage Envy centers in 42 states participating.

To make an appointment, click here or call the Santa Barbara Massage Envy center at 805.681.5050 or the Goleta Massage Envy center at 805.683.5700.

— Pam Tanase is a regional developer for Massage Envy and owner of the Santa Barbara location.