Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pacific Capital Bancorp Sets Record Date for Rights Offering

Under the deal, shareholders will be entitled to buy common stock at a price equal to 20 cents per share

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | August 19, 2010 | 9:33 p.m.

As a federal deadline nears and key executives scramble to trade stock, Pacific Capital Bancorp announced Thursday that it has set 1:01 p.m. Pacific time Aug. 30 as the record date and time for its anticipated rights offering.

If the recapitalization deal with Texas-based Ford Financial Fund L.P. closes by then, the rights offering will be made through the distribution of nontransferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Pacific Capital’s common stock.

Shareholders will receive 15.335 subscription rights for each share of common stock held of record at the record date, company officials said.

The company recently has posted quite a few items on its Web site regarding trading of its stock, which closed at about $1 per share Thursday.

“These are transactions from key executives (‘Section 16 officers’). I am one of those people, as are the other management team members,” Pacific Capital spokeswoman Debbie Whiteley said. “It means that these individuals are either buying or selling shares of PCBC stock. This group has been in a blackout period for some time, which means they could not buy or sell stock because they were aware of material information that had not been publicly disclosed.

“The blackout period was lifted following our recent announcements, and so the Section 16 officers are once again allowed to buy or sell shares, and that’s what is happening. You will often also see this group buy or sell after an earnings announcement, because they are also not allowed to do that prior to our quarterly earnings releases. This is the way it works at publicly traded companies.”

Under the terms of Thursday’s announcement, each whole subscription right will entitle a shareholder to purchase one share of Pacific Capital common stock at a subscription price equal to 20 cents per share. Shareholders will not have a right to oversubscribe for shares in the rights offering, company officials said in a news release.

The rights offering is expected to commence as soon as possible after the closing of the recapitalization transaction and effectiveness of a registration statement relating to the rights offering.

Even though it posted $61 million quarterly loss, Pacific Capital officials in Santa Barbara said last month the company has satisfied “significant conditions” to close a $500 million investment in the company by the Texas firm, run by billionaire banker Gerald J. Ford.

The company said it has reached a deal with the U.S. Department of the Treasury on the treatment of the preferred stock issued by the company under the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, and is waiting for regulatory approval of the proposed Ford investment. Pacific Capital has taken $188 million in TARP funds and said it can’t yet pay it back.

Federal officials did not comment on last month’s announcement and did not immediately respond to Thursday’s release. Earlier this year, regulators expressed “no confidence” in Pacific Capital and demanded that by Sept. 8 the company meet minimum capital ratio requirements or liquidate itself.

More than 315 employees have been laid off since 2008, and the company has cut retiree benefits. A first-quarter net loss for the bank of $72.6 million followed a 2009 net loss of $405 million, as loan losses cut the bank’s capital.

Noozhawk contributor Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 