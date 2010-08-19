Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Second District Residents Sought for County Boards, Commissions

Positions are open on a variety of committees that advise the Board of Supervisors

By Hilary Campbell | August 19, 2010 | 8:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf is seeking community members who live in the Second District and are interested in serving on the following boards and commissions: Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems, Agricultural Advisory Committee (alternate position), the Commission for Women, the Developmental Disabilities Board, the Fish and Game Commission, the Human Services Commission and the Mental Health Commission.

“Serving on a commission or board is a great opportunity to learn more about county government while also providing a vital service by advising the Board of Supervisors on issues affecting our community,” Wolf said.

Applicants must reside within the Second District of Santa Barbara County and will need to meet eligibility requirements specific to the commissions.

The following is a brief description of the commissions and some of the specific requirements:

» Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems: Advises the county and the public on matters relating to county alcohol and drug programs, including budget, strategic planning and programming. Open to all members of the public, including those who have received drug and/or alcohol treatment or rehabilitation services.

» Agricultural Advisory Committee (alternate): Provides advice to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission and county departments on a variety of agriculture-related matters.

» Commission for Women: Advises the Board of Supervisors in critical areas affecting women and promotes the well-being and equal status of women in Santa Barbara County.

» Developmental Disabilities, Area Board IX: A state agency that sets policy regarding the monitoring, evaluation and support of local programs serving the handicapped.

» Fish and Game Commission: Advises the Board of Supervisors on fish and game matters.

» Human Services Commission: Makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors regarding the human services delivery system.

» Mental Health Commission: Reviews and evaluates the community’s mental health needs, services, facilities and problems. Also advises the Board of Supervisors and county mental health director on local mental health programs.

Click here or call Wolf’s office at 805.568.2191 for an application form.

— Hilary Campbell is the assistant to Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf.

