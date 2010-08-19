Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Santa Barbara Triathlon

Helpers of the Aug. 27-29 event will receive gifts, T-shirts and a chance to win prizes

The Santa Barbara Triathlon is looking for fun-loving volunteers to help out with one of the city’s most exciting events, which will run Aug. 27-29.

In exchange for a few hours of time, volunteers receive gifts, T-shirts, front-row seats to the action and a chance to win prizes, including a kayak trip to the Channel Islands.

No experience is necessary.

This year’s triathlon, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, will benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Come out and have a great time knowing you’re part of an event that supports families of children battling life-threatening diseases.

For more information or to sign up, click here, call 805.682.1634 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.