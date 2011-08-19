Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:17 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

August and September Events at the Lobero Theatre

Summer lineup continues with Sings Like Hell's Calexico this Friday

By Holly Chadwin for the Lobero Theatre Foundation | August 19, 2011 | 12:27 p.m.

The following is the schedule for upcoming events at the Lobero Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., call 805.963.0761 or click here.

August

Sings Like Hell presents Calexico on Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Calexico is a diverse collective based around the duo of guitarist/vocalist Joey Burns and drummer John Convertino. The Tucson, AZ based band has been cited as a melting pot for country, indie rock, various Spanish rooted sub-genres, jazz and many other musical styles. Calexico has released six full-length albums, six original material tour albums, five EPs (one a collaboration with Iron & Wine), and a live DVD. Additionally, they have performed and recorded with notable musicians such as Andrew Bird, Neko Case, Amos Lee, Nancy Sinatra, Glen Hansard and many more.

Single tickets are $39.50 and $25 with purchase of ticket to the Del Castillo concert (Saturday, Aug. 20).

Sings Like Hell presents del Castillo and special guest on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Del Castillo began as a CD project for family back in the winter of 2000 and has become a symbol of the cross-cultural power of music with their eclectic blend of flamenco, rock, Latin, blues and world music. Rolling Stone calls Del Castillo “tumbling brilliance on nylon-string classical guitars” with “eruptions of technique and taste [that] conjure images of Eddie Van Halen fronting early Santana (with an assist from the Gipsy Kings).” Rick and Mark del Castillo were recently selected in December 2008 by Gibson Global to be two of only about six guitarists in the world to launch their new state-of the-art Dark Fire Gibson Les Paul guitar line. The band continues to tour throughout the country, thriving on performing live and building new audiences. Songwriting and recording are a priority during breaks in their tour schedule.
Single tickets are $39.50 and $25 with purchase of ticket to Calexico concert (Friday, Aug. 19).

September:

Sings Like Hell presents The Gourds and special guest on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Austin, Texas’ The Gourds have never been much on sentiment. Since the band started defining Gourds Music, as it has come to be known, with Dem’s Good Beeble in 1997 and the quirky Stadium Blitzer in 1998, they have chugged through America fueled by music and a near-pathological need for a good time. And while songwriters Kevin Russell and Jimmy Smith have written the most dense, reference-laden country songs of the last ten years and almost single-handedly made a place for deep thought in a genre of “honky tonk badonkadonks” they have, for the most part, shied away from the tear-in-my-beer ballads that made country music a commercial powerhouse over the last 50 years. The Gourds have ensured that their musical legend will move past adjectives like “witty” or “ironic” and on toward more profound descriptors like “classic” and “timeless”, helping them to take their rightful place as some of today’s greatest American songwriters.
Single tickets are $39.50.

— Holly Chadwin represents the Lobero Theatre Foundation.

