City Council Candidates Debate Future of Santa Barbara

The 10 candidates vying for three seats on the Santa Barbara City Council in November’s election faced off in a candidates forum Friday night hosted by the nonpartisan South Coast Community Coalition at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Moderator Phil Bugay questioned the candidates on an array of contentious issues in Santa Barbara, including the city’s General Plan update, homelessness, gangs and public safety.

“Everyone’s being asked to tighten their belts,” candidate Jerry Matteo said. “City government should do the same.”

Incumbents Dale Francisco, Michael Self and Randy Rowse were in the crosshairs at a table of people who believe they can do a better job of running the city.

Among the other candidates are Milpas Community Association co-founders Sebastian Aldana and Sharon Byrne, social scientist Curzito Herrera Cruz, former Councilwoman Iya Falcone, journalist Cathy Murillo and Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz.

The candidates found consensus on the General Plan update — that it has taken too long and cost too much to complete.

“Unfortunately, I think we’ve got a General Plan that is out of control, far too costly and should have been finished a long time ago,” Francisco said.

Murillo called him out on the progress of the conservative-majority City Council.

“I think Mr. Francisco has not moved it forward,” she said. “I think he has held it hostage in subcommittee.”

Discussion of the General Plan naturally led into how to house the city’s work force while maintaining a small-town feel.

“I have seen a growing divide socio-economically that is unsustainable,” Schwartz said.

She said the cost of housing has risen so much that city employees are being pushed to the verge of moving out of town, and that the city needs to make an orchestrated approach with only 10 percent of its land left to build or redevelop.

Self took aim at plans submitted by a group of architects for future development.

“I got a pit in my stomach when I saw the results of the charette,” she said. “It’s so not Santa Barbara.”

The candidates also tackled the quagmire of how the city should help its homeless community.

“It’s a difficult balancing equation between enforcement and services,” Falcone said.

Aldana proposed scaling down the size of Santa Barbara’s homeless shelter on the Eastside so it doesn’t disproportionally affect that neighborhood. He said separating the youth and women populations could be a solution.

“It’s very important to not treat people who are homeless or poorer without compassion,” Cruz said. “Santa Barbara is better than that.”

For San Roque resident John Gibbs, what caught his attention was Byrne’s experience living in a neighborhood with a lot of homeless people and a willingness to attack the issue.

“I think Sharon Byrne should be a shoe-in,” he said. “She’s not out there trying to be the nice lady who is going to get re-elected. She’s going to get things done.”

Byrne emphasized that being on State Street and the waterfront should be something residents can enjoy.

“I would like for a Saturday afternoon stroll up and down State Street to be a really pleasant experience — harassment-free, grunge-free, and feel very safe,” she said.

Olivia Uribe said it was good to see three Hispanic candidates vying for City Council seats. She said she is supportive of Cruz’s position on having voting districts within the city so the council isn’t only voted in by people from neighborhoods like Samarkand and the Mesa.

“I feel like it would allow more people of color to get into office,” Uribe said.

