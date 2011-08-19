Countdown to ‘Wine Down’ at Friendship Center on Aug. 26

Festive benefit event will help support the center's services and new facility in Goleta

Friendship Center, the South Coast’s only nonprofit, fully licensed adult day services program, is pleased to announce its second annual Wine Down from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at 89 Eucalyptus Lane in Montecito. All proceeds will support the expansion of Friendship Center’s services, including its new site, Friendship Center Goleta, which opened July 11.

This relaxing yet festive event will feature local vintners (listed below) pouring their wines for tasting. Delicious, hearty hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Marmalade Café and Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, along with live music by the Montecito Jazz Project, headed by Tom Towle.

To be held al fresco in the courtyard of the center in Montecito, just steps from the beach, this Friday after-work gathering will give guests a chance to enjoy a lovely summer evening and “wine down“ from the cares of the week. A small silent auction will offer carefully selected gift baskets featuring high-quality wine and wine-related items.

“Last year was our first Wine Down, and it was such a hit, we can’t wait to do it again,” executive director Heidi Holly said. “We so appreciate the community’s support of our new site in Goleta, and look forward to providing compassionate, affordable day services to a much larger portion of the South Coast.”

Tickets are $65. Click here to purchase online, or send a check to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara 93108, or call 805.969.0859 with credit card information.

The Friendship Center provides day services to dependent adults with cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease, other age-related health problems and developmental disabilities. Services include transportation, meals, engaging activities, socialization, supervision and compassionate care for members. In addition, it serves their families by providing them with affordable respite — a break from the demands of caregiving.

Its mission is to preserve and enrich the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through innovative programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. It provides respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

Friendship Center Goleta is now open and accepting new members. For more information, call Program & Family Services director Susan Forkush at 805.969.0859 x15.

Participating Wineries

Buttonwood Farm Winery

Cottonwood Canyon Winery

Curtis Winery

Fess Parker Winery

Firestone Vineyard

Foley Wines

Jaffurs Wine Cellars

Palmina Wines

Rusack Winery

Whitcraft Winery

Business and Individual Sponsors

Montecito Bank & Trust

Rose-Marie and James B. Towle

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Boone Graphics

David and Louise Borgatello

Sharon Kennedy Estate Management

MarBorg Industries

Penny Mathison

Dana and Randall VanderMey

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Susan Adams

Marmalade Café

Casa San Miguel

Center for Intergenerational Relations

Heritage House

Vangie Herrera and Al Anglin

Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels

Sey Kinsell

Maravilla Senior Living Community

Senior Planning Services

Single Point FM

— Justine Sutton is grants/development coordinator at Friendship Center.