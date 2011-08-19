Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:59 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Daniel Petry: Where, Oh Where Is Cindy Sheehan?

Three years and two more wars later, and vocal activists are suddenly silent

By Daniel Petry | August 19, 2011 | 9:20 p.m.

Growing up I was always intrigued with the Where’s Waldo? puzzles. I mean, how fun is it to look at a huge mass of cartoon figures trying to find that one little Waldo figure? Then when you found him you shouted out, “There he is!”

Daniel Petry
Daniel Petry

Most games have a direct application to every day life. In this case, the Where’s Waldo? puzzle game is a perfect representation of progressives. I could spend hours writing about our Presidential Waldo, but that is so obvious that it would be just plain pointless. Kind of like his presidency. Now our California Cindy is another matter entirely.

When President George W. Bush was in office, we had daily incursions into the political fray from such stellar intellects as Cindy Sheehan and her Code Pink nags, and even had a weekly silent demonstration on the beaches of Santa Barbara by the totally relevant and irrepressible Veterans for Peace Santa Barbara.

Three years and two more wars added to the mix by the chosen one and where are they now?

Is Sheehan picketing the Obamas in Martha’s Vineyard, or following First Lady Michelle Obama to South Africa or Oregon during one of her many solitary vacays? Are Dexter and his valiant cohorts sneaking out every weekend and planting crosses on the beaches of Santa Barbara? I’ve been looking for those beautiful crosses that represent all those who have died during these wars.

Where, oh where did they go? Have they decided to spread them out all down the coast, or along the highways? Perhaps they are sitting in the backyards of the VFP so they can be tended to with loving care.

Now, I do love protests. And protests that make an impact are truly impressive — like our own crosses-on-the-beach, Veterans for Peace effort. But where did they go? The proponents of these protests surely would not be so vacuous and shallow as to come up with hollow excuses and say things like, “We’ve decided to take another route in our protests” or let people think they were no longer needed because one of their own now had the leash? Say it ain’t so.

Where is Waldo?

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.

