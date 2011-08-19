Magazine Names Deckers Outdoor Corp. Among ‘Best Places to Work’

For the third time, Deckers Outdoor Corp. was named to Outside magazine’s fourth annual Best Places to Work list.

The full list and related story will be published in the September issue of the magazine, available now.

Best Places to Work celebrates the innovative companies setting a new standard for a healthy work-life balance. The list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and the Best Companies Group.

The yearlong selection process began with an outreach effort that identified a wide range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations with at least 15 employees working in the United States. Participating companies were then sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer-questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives and community outreach programs.

All of the results were analyzed by Best Companies Group experts, who selected the 50 companies that strive to enhance their employees’ enjoyment of active endeavors, and environmental and social involvement.

“Being named a Best Place to Work for the third year in a row is a great honor,” said Angel Martinez, Deckers’ CEO and chairman of the board. “Because our employees are the ones who determine the outcome of the survey, we know we’re heading in the right direction to ensure their satisfaction.”

“These 50 companies are successful precisely because they support a proper work-life balance,” said Michael Roberts, executive editor of Outside magazine. “Happy workers that feel part of an active community are guaranteed to be more engaged and productive. And the companies on our list are offering amazing benefits: organic cafeterias, on-site fitness classes, reimbursements for gym memberships and ski passes, opportunities for on-the-clock community service, and much more.”

Deckers’ culture encourages not only activity but creativity as well. In an environment that feels more like family than work, the doors are always open for all employees to explore opportunities to learn and grow through the Employee Engagement and Learning program. Deckers provides services that help free up employees from running errands after work or during their lunch break, including car washes, dry cleaning, massage therapy, a fresh produce truck, a mobile frozen yogurt food truck and a Starbucks coffee service to promote the use of reusable mugs. There is a fleet of bikes and stand-up paddleboards available to employees for a quick trip to the beach, which is located less than a mile away. The company’s Deckers Goods program encourages community service around the globe, and provides on- the-clock opportunities for employees to volunteer.

— Errin Cecil-Smith is the director of public relations and corporate communications for Deckers Outdoor Corp..