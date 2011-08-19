Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:57 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Magazine Names Deckers Outdoor Corp. Among ‘Best Places to Work’

Goleta company makes the list for a third time for promoting a healthy work-life balance

By Errin Cecil-Smith for Deckers Outdoor Corp. | August 19, 2011 | 11:05 p.m.

For the third time, Deckers Outdoor Corp. was named to Outside magazine’s fourth annual Best Places to Work list.

The full list and related story will be published in the September issue of the magazine, available now.

Best Places to Work celebrates the innovative companies setting a new standard for a healthy work-life balance. The list was compiled with the help of the Outdoor Industry Association and the Best Companies Group.

The yearlong selection process began with an outreach effort that identified a wide range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations with at least 15 employees working in the United States. Participating companies were then sent confidential employee-satisfaction surveys and employer-questionnaires to collect information about benefits, compensation, policies, job satisfaction, environmental initiatives and community outreach programs.

All of the results were analyzed by Best Companies Group experts, who selected the 50 companies that strive to enhance their employees’ enjoyment of active endeavors, and environmental and social involvement.

“Being named a Best Place to Work for the third year in a row is a great honor,” said Angel Martinez, Deckers’ CEO and chairman of the board. “Because our employees are the ones who determine the outcome of the survey, we know we’re heading in the right direction to ensure their satisfaction.”

“These 50 companies are successful precisely because they support a proper work-life balance,” said Michael Roberts, executive editor of Outside magazine. “Happy workers that feel part of an active community are guaranteed to be more engaged and productive. And the companies on our list are offering amazing benefits: organic cafeterias, on-site fitness classes, reimbursements for gym memberships and ski passes, opportunities for on-the-clock community service, and much more.”

Deckers’ culture encourages not only activity but creativity as well. In an environment that feels more like family than work, the doors are always open for all employees to explore opportunities to learn and grow through the Employee Engagement and Learning program. Deckers provides services that help free up employees from running errands after work or during their lunch break, including car washes, dry cleaning, massage therapy, a fresh produce truck, a mobile frozen yogurt food truck and a Starbucks coffee service to promote the use of reusable mugs. There is a fleet of bikes and stand-up paddleboards available to employees for a quick trip to the beach, which is located less than a mile away. The company’s Deckers Goods program encourages community service around the globe, and provides on- the-clock opportunities for employees to volunteer.

— Errin Cecil-Smith is the director of public relations and corporate communications for Deckers Outdoor Corp..

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 