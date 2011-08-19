Montecito Family YMCA Teaming Up with NFL FLAG Football

Young players will learn skills and lessons to succeed both on and off the field

The Montecito Family YMCA and NFL FLAG Football are teaming up to provide the Santa Barbara community with the ultimate flag football experience.

NFL FLAG is the premier youth flag football league for boys and girls ages 5 to 17. The program offers young players a fun and exciting opportunity to engage in non-contact, continuous action while learning lessons in teamwork.

Launched in 1996, the NFL FLAG program is designed to educate young people about football while emphasizing participation and sportsmanship. Players learn skills and lessons that help them succeed both on and off the field.

The YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits, committed to strengthening communities in the areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

To register for NFL FLAG football, click here or call 805.969.3288.

— Cary Young is the senior director of aquatics, youth sports and wellness for the Montecito Family YMCA.