San Ysidro Road Pathway Construction Scheduled to Begin Sept. 6

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department announced Friday that construction is scheduled to begin on the San Ysidro Road Pathway in the First District on Sept. 6.

The county Board of Supervisors awarded the $321,910 construction contract to D-Kal Engineering on Aug. 2.

The project includes construction of a decomposed granite pathway, drainage improvements, curb ramps and landscaping on the west side of San Ysidro Road between North Jameson Lane and Montecito Union School.

Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Project funding is provided by the Federal Safe Routes to Schools grant program and South Coast Measure A, Alternative Transportation.

“The construction of this pathway, which was made possible through a federal Safe Routes to School grant, will be a significant enhancement to the safety of children walking to school, as well as other pedestrians in Montecito,” First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal said. “It is the result of a partnership between Montecito Union School, the greater Montecito community, the county and other stakeholders, which achieves these significant safety improvements, while maintaining the rural character of Montecito.”

— Eric Pearson is a road construction manager for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.