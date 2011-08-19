Santa Barbara Triathlon in Need of Volunteers Aug. 26-28

The Santa Barbara Triathlon is looking for fun-loving volunteers to help out with one of the city’s most exciting events, Aug. 26-28.

In exchange for a few hours of time, volunteers receive gifts such as T-shirts, front-row seats to the action and a chance to win exciting prizes, including a kayak trip for two to the Channel Islands.

Attention high school and college students and coaches: Join our fun volunteer team and earn community service credit and/or Gatorade and other products for your school or team.

No experience is necessary. Click here for more information or to sign up, call 805.682.1634 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

This year’s triathlon benefits Santa Barbara Partners in Education, so come out and have a great time knowing you’re part of an event that supports children and works to improve local education programs.

— Joe Coito is the owner/director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.