Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:01 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Norwegian Printmaker Opens New Season at Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art

Jan Albert Fürst Kolstad's exhibition will include free opening reception on Aug. 30

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | August 20, 2012 | 3:31 a.m.

Norwegian printmaker Jan Albert Fürst Kolstad, who uses light and nature to create mood and atmosphere in his art, opens a new season at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art Aug. 23-Oct. 13. A free, public opening reception for “Jan Albert Furst Kolstad: Prints” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the museum on the Westmont College campus, 955 La Paz Road in Montecito.

“His exploration of life’s beginnings and meanings within etching’s depths, textures and happenstances will add much to this community’s understanding of printmaking’s potential for conversation,” said Martha Ensign Johnson, former Westmont instructor of printmaking.

Kolstad studied at the College of Art and Design in Oslo and the California College of Arts and Crafts. In San Francisco, he encountered Asian art, which made an impact on his work.

“(This) was of decisive importance for Kolstad’s further development, and one can hardly imagine his pictorial world without having to refer to this,” wrote Øivind Bjerke, professor of art history at the University of Oslo.

A master printmaker and artist, Kolstad has received numerous grants and shown his works in more than 30 solo exhibitions. A professor at Oslo National Academy of the Arts, he has taught for nearly 25 years at Asker Art School.

“I look at the world through the eyes of a printmaker,” Kolstad said. “In our discipline there are dimensions but no edges, diversity but no limits.”

In conjunction with Kolstad’s exhibition, Los Angeles-based sculptor Brad Howe displays “Kukorica,” a stainless steel and polyurethane form, on the lawn outside the museum.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 