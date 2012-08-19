Paul Burri: Words I Think Need to Be Invented

From bananoodles to inkubaiter to genuwhine, their meanings ring true

The following are words that I think need to be invented.*

* I understand that the correct name for these is portmanteau words, which comes from the English word for a suitcase that opens into two halves. (No extra charge for all this.)

» confunderant (con-fun’-der-ant) — a person who claims to be a consultant but only gives you confusing advice

» slitheriner (slith-er-in’-er, rhymes with shiner) — a person who sneaks in line ahead of you

» overacheater (o-ver-a-chee’-tor) — a person who gets As but only by copying from others

» mortoperator (mor-top’-er-a-tor) — a guy who goes to funerals to pick up women

» signother (sig’-no-ther) (as in sig-nify) — significant other, someone who lives with you

» regretort (re-gre’-tort) — that smart reply you think of about an hour later

» bananoodles (ban’-a-noo’’-dels) — those stringy things on a banana

» e-dict (ee’-dict) — a person who needs to check his emails 16 times a day

» intendid (in-ten’-did) — something you thought about for a long time and finally got around to doing

» retrospite (re’-tro-spite) — getting even

» platitudinator (pla-ti-tud’-in-a-tor) — a consultant who tells you things like “keep your nose to the grindstone,” “set goals” and “keep on keeping on”

» obliviate (ob-liv’-ee-ate) — the act of trying to ignore the fact that you just ate something that wasn’t on your diet

» confabulist (con-fab’- u- list) — a person who is good at convincing other people that he is the ultimate expert at whatever it is that he does (alt — a bullshit artist)

» disrelief (diss’-ree-leaf) — that strange feeling you get when your doctor tells you that the rare, incurable, flesh-eating disease you thought you had is only a case of dry skin

» mystifry (mis’-ti-fry) — an item on a Chinese menu

» mystifly (mis’-ti-fly) — the way the waiter describes it to you

» rectifly (reck’-ti-fly) — zipping up your pants

» inkubaiter (ink’-you-bay-tor) — a company that sells you a fancy printer for $129 and then charges you $18 each for cartridge refills that you seem to need every 30 pages or so

» regurgimate (ree-gurge’-i-mate) — your dumb Australian male friend who insists on taking you to a beer party that you don’t really want to go to where you get blind drunk and end up throwing up all over him

» genuwhim (jen’-yoo-wim) — that real antique tsotsche you bought on the weekend trip to Coney Island that you thought you really, really needed, but didn’t

» genuwine (jen’-yoo-wine) — not that cheap crap that comes in a box, for God’s sake

» genuwhine (jen’-yoo-wine) — I’m really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really sorry

