SkyWest Cuts Skycap Service at Santa Barbara Airport

Effective Aug. 31, travelers will have to lug their own bags, but airport luggage carts will be free.

SkyWest Airlines has announced it will cease providing skycap service at the Santa Barbara Airport, effective Aug. 31. The airline, which operates Santa Barbara’s Delta Connection and United Express flights, is discontinuing the skycap service at 64 other airports it serves.

Airlines traditionally have provided skycap services at airports. American Eagle stopped providing Santa Barbara skycap service a couple of years ago, citing the financial burden.

Adrianson Enterprises, which operates SkyWest’s skycap services at SBA, employs six part-time employees. Mike Adrianson, the owner and head skycap, has worked at SBA since 1973; his familiar face and exceptional customer service is well known to many local fliers.



“It is very disappointing for the Santa Barbara Airport to lose skycap service,” airport director Karen Ramsdell said in a statement. “Mike and his team have provided quality services for many years. They will be greatly missed.”

Meanwhile, effective Sept. 1, SBA will no longer charge for baggage carts. The carts will be available in the bag claim pavilions and in the area near the terminal’s front curb. In late fall, volunteer Airport Ambassadors will be on hand at the former skycap station to assist passengers with questions and changes during the terminal project construction. The ambassadors will not be able to assist with baggage, however.

Terri Gibson is the Santa Barbara Airport‘s communications director.