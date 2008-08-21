Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Gustafson Dance, State Street Ballet On the Move

Their new studio will have more performance space for their nearly 500 dancers.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 21, 2008 | 1:48 a.m.

After 15 years at their State Street studio, Gustafson Dance and State Street Ballet will move into their permanent digs off Las Positas Road near Highway 101.

“We’ll still be called State Street Ballet,” said Nicole Comella, assistant director of Gustafson Dance.

According to Comella, the move has been anticipated for a while, as the owner of their building at 322 State St. sold the property and the dance school is in a short lease.

They were able to find a new space, thanks to developer and arts supporter Michael Towbes, who offered the new studio, still under construction, under “generous” terms.

Gustafson Dance will be in a shopping center just south of the freeway on Las Positas Road in a studio called the Gail Towbes Center for Dance, named for the developer’s late first wife.

“It has a similar amount of space,” said Comella, who for 15 years has been involved with Gustafson Dance as a principal dancer with the professional troupe, State Street Ballet, and as an instructor with the school. “But the layout is better.”

The new studio will be able to better accommodate the nearly 500 dancers who are part of Gustafson Dance and State Street Ballet, about half of whom are children younger than age 6. There also will be a performance space and loads of parking.

For the moment, however, the dance school still will have to wait as the studio is completed, which should be in late September or early October. Classes will be interrupted for about a week while the dance school migrates to the new studio.

“It’ll be a permanent space for the professional dancers,” Comella said, “and any traveling companies that come to Santa Barbara.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 