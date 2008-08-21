Michael Martz Named Partner With Hayes Commercial Group

He brings expertise in retail, office and development projects to the Santa Barbara real estate company.

After five years as an associate broker, Michael Martz has been named partner with Hayes Commercial Group, a Santa Barbara firm specializing in commercial real estate on the South and Central coasts.

He joins partners Steve Hayes, Francois DeJohn and Dan Moll, along with associates Brian Bailey and Kristopher Roth to continue the tradition of success and professional client representation that the Hayes name has come to embody.

Martz holds the distinguished CCIM designation and an MBA degree from Pepperdine University.

He brings expertise in retail, office and development projects along the Central Coast to complement the other partners’ skill sets.

“Michael has proven himself a valuable, top-producing broker during the past five years,” Hayes said, “and we are proud to have him become a partner.”

Ted Hoagland is marketing manager of Hayes Commercial Group.