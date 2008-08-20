Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

PCPA Theaterfest Imagines an ‘Invalid’ in Colonial America

The production is a world-premiere adaptation of Patricia Troxel's farce, The Imaginary Invalid.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | August 20, 2008 | 10:57 p.m.

Article Image
Silas Argan (William Youmans), Lydia (Gwendolen Morton) and and Prudence (Catalina Maynard) in PCPA Theaterfest’s The Imaginary Invalid.

Now finishing its run at the Marian Theater in Santa Maria and getting ready to open at the Festival Theater in Solvang, Moliere’s comedy The Imaginary Invalid has been transposed from the France of Louis XIV to the American colonies about 100 years later.

The PCPA Theaterfest production represents the world premiere of an adaptation and translation of the farce by Patricia Troxel. Directed by Roger De Laurier, the show features sumptuous sets and costumes and a cast of Equity professionals.

The characters’ names have all been changed to reflect the new time and place of the action, so, in the following listing, the character’s original name is after a slash. The Imaginary Invalid stars William Youmans (Silas Argan/Argan), Gwendolen Morton (Lydia/Beline), Tobias Shaw (Nathaniel/Cleante), Erika Olson (Lucy/Louison), Vanessa Ballam (Abigail/Angelique), Catalina Maynard (Prudence/Toinette) and David Meyers (Benjamin/Beralde).

The play chronicles a few days worth of pivotal events in the lives of a rich man named Argan, his family, attendants and servants. Argan, who is actually quite healthy, imagines himself to be weak and permanently incapacitated. Naturally, he favors medicos who confirm his imagined invalidity, so he has a number of quacks feeding off him. A doctor who can’t find anything wrong with him is, by definition, incompetent.

To complicate his situation, Argan is very tight with his money. He depends on the bogus physicians who supply him with maladies to believe himself stricken with, but he also thinks — correctly, in this case — that they are robbing him. Argan’s plan is to marry his older daughter off to a doctor’s son, so he can have a physician in the family and on call, free of charge.

Human nature remains a constant, of course, so most of Moliere’s play will make the transition to Ben Franklin’s America with no reduction in potency. There have always been self-absorbed hypochondriacs, there have always been greedy stepmothers, there have always been unscrupulous doctors, there have always been headstrong but loyal children, there have always been cheeky but dependable employees.

All of these elements would play perfectly well in colonial America. They would play perfectly well in 2nd-century Rome, 16th-century Kyoto or pre-historic Anatolia. That is not to say that nothing will be lost. The Parisian bourgeoisie of the mid-17th-century produced unique and pungent flavors with respect to human personalities, and Moliere was a close and accurate observer of their vanities, their foibles and their obsessions.

It is not likely that colonial Philadelphia produced quite the same flavors. Insofar as Moliere was aiming his barbs at specific, uniquely French types, those barbs will be blunted by the transition, or drop off altogether.

Fortunately, most people go to plays for entertainment, not to find out about the society that produced it. And most people will have a great time at The Imaginary Invalid.

The Imaginary Invalid plays through Saturday at the Marian Theater in Santa Maria. It opens at the Festival Theater in Solvang on Aug. 28 and plays through Sept. 7.

For tickets and showtimes, call the box office at 805.922.8313.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 