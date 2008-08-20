Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
UCSB’s Pontius Named to M.A.C. Hermann Trophy Watch List

The prestigious collegiate soccer award is presented to the nation's top NCAA Division I player.

By Scott Flanders | August 20, 2008 | 11:14 p.m.

UCSB soccer senior forward Chris Pontius has been named to the 2008 Missouri Athletic Club (M.A.C.) Hermann Trophy Watch List.

The award, considered the most prestigious in collegiate soccer, is presented to the nation’s top NCAA Division I player. The list is compiled before each season by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

The selection of Pontius marks the fourth consecutive season that a Gaucho has been named to the preseason player of the year ledger. Former UCSB stars Tyler Rosenlund (2005), Andy Iro (2006, 2007) and Eric Avila (2007) are the other players in program history to be named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List.

A dynamic and versatile player, Pontius enters 2008 as the top offensive threat for the Gauchos. The Yorba Linda native had an outstanding 2007 season, leading the league in goals (11) and ranking second in points (24) while playing virtually every position on the pitch except for goalkeeper.

For his efforts, Pontius was named the 2007 Big West Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Big West and Third Team All-West Region. He also claimed national player of the week honors Oct. 8, 2007, after netting the 17th hat trick in conference history in a nationally televised tilt against Big West foe UC Irvine.

The winner of the M.A.C.‘s Hermann Trophy will be determined by a panel of NSCAA Division I member coaches. A list of 15 semifinalists will be announced in November, and three finalists will be named in early December in conjunction with the NCAA Division I College Cup.

The final three will be invited to the Missouri Athletic Club on Jan. 19, and the winner will be announced during a nationally televised news conference that evening.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

