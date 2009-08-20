Air Quality Watch Canceled for Santa Barbara County

Conditions improve amid favorable weather and progress in containing the La Brea Fire

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Thursday canceled the air-quality watch for Santa Barbara County.

Conditions are improving amid favorable weather, and significant progress has been made in containing the La Brea Fire. The agencies will continue to monitor the situation and will issue new air-quality advisories if conditions change.

Residents are advised to be cautious when cleaning up ash to avoid stirring up particles and especially to avoid using leaf blowers. Anyone with heart or lung problems should not do ash cleanup.

Some local areas may still be affected by drifting smoke or falling ash. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when smoke is in the area.

For recorded advisory updates, call 805.961.8802.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.