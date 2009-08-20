Friendship Center Welcomes New Board Members

The Friendship Adult Day Care Center in Santa Barbara introduces the new members of its board of directors.

Evangeline “Vangie” Herrera

Herrera is a retired elementary school teacher and principal, and currently an adjunct instructor in the English Skills Department at SBCC. She became acquainted with the Friendship Center when her mother became a client at the center.

Herrera has availed herself of the bimonthly support group as well as workshops dealing with dementia care. Since becoming a partner in her elderly mother’s care, she has become more involved in issues regarding the elderly.

Other local sites for her volunteer work are the American Heart Association, Transition House, the American Association of University Women and Saint Barbara’s Parish.

Although not a native of Santa Barbara, she was raised here, attending local schools and graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1960. Herrera enjoys traveling, reading, swimming and golfing. She and her husband, Al Anglin, taught in Kuwait City, Kuwait, a strategic location for their extensive travels in the Middle East and other exotic locations.

Carolyn Tulloh

Tulloh has been senior vice president, director of marketing and public relations for Montecito Bank & Trust since 2005.

She began her banking career nearly 30 years ago and has worked at several large financial institutions, in both marketing and product management positions, including Security Pacific Bank, Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, Penn., Bank One, and now JP Morgan Chase.

Tulloh taught high school history and then documented structures to the National Register of Historic Places for Union County, Penn. She is an active supporter of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and Planned Parenthood. She and her husband live on their steel long-range trawler, Rising Wolf, in the Channel Islands harbor.

Dana Vander Mey

Vander Mey has been manager of Volunteers for Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., a volunteer hospice organization, for eight years.

A registered nurse for 37 years with a variety of experience, she also has been manager of the Congregational Health Care/Parish Nursing Program at St. Francis Medical Center, the Liberty Program and the Integrative Medicine Program.

A certified labyrinth facilitator, she conducts workshops for adult education and for Hospice of Santa Barbara’s clients, patients and families. She is also a certified laughter leader and has made many presentations on the vital connection between humor and health as well as facilitating laughter groups for patients with life-threatening illnesses, spreading the message that “laughter is the best medicine.” Married to a Westmont College professor, she has four grown children and two grandchildren.

Barbara Gutmann

Gutmann returns to the board of directors of the Friendship Center after serving as president and in other capacities from 1978, before the agency became a free-standing nonprofit, through 1994.

Gutmann is also a docent and board member of Cachuma Lake Nature Center and a board member of Friendship Force of Santa Barbara.

She works as a volunteer registered nurse with the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Red Cross, and is a nurse consultant in private practice.

Inge Gatz

Gatz has more than 30 years of experience working as a social worker and social work consultant in California.

She was the social worker at Friendship Center for more than 10 years, where she started the first support group for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease in 1996.

She was the editor of Early Alzheimer’s, an international newsletter published by the Santa Barbara Alzheimer’s Association, as well as being a six-year board member, in the position of vice president. She is currently on the board of the Mental Health Association of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit agency dedicated to supporting families struggling with mental illness.

Gatz has been actively involved in fundraising for all of the organizations. She is married to Steven Gilbar, and they have a son, Sky.

Bob Roux

Roux also rejoins Friendship Center’s board of directors after a year’s hiatus. A retired golf pro, Roux is gladly welcomed back into the fold.

Penny Mathison

Mathison is the Friendship Center’s new board president.

Having joined the board in 2005 as vice president, she has served admirably in that role. Now she steps into the prodigious shoes of Marty Moore, president for more than a dozen years.

While Moore will be missed, we know Mathison will bring not only a propensity for clear-headed leadership but her unique flair to the position.

The Friendship Adult Day Care Center provides compassionate and affordable day services for elder and other dependent adults in a tranquil, resort-like setting. Transportation, hot meals, a lively program of activities and a registered nurse on site are all included. Just as important as the services at the center is the respite from caregiving extended to live-in caregivers, often adult children or spouses, so they can stay engaged with their careers and other commitments. Call program and family services director Eryn Eckert at 805.969.0859 for more information.

— Justine Sutton is the grants/development coordinator for the Friendship Adult Day Care Center.