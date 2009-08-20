Goleta Teen of the Year Scholarship Program Accepting Nominations

Sept. 18 is deadline to nominate a local high school junior or senior for the award

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program is accepting nominations for 2009-10. The deadline is Sept. 18.

The program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, recognizes male and female teens for their contributions to the Goleta community. Scholarship funds are awarded to all finalists, and a donation is given to nonprofit charities selected by each finalist.

To be qualified, candidates must be a junior or senior at Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Bishop Diego or Laguna Blanca high schools (or an accredited home school) with a minimum GPA of 2.75. They must live in the ZIP code areas of 93110, 93111 or 93117, and must contribute to community, school, youth group, church, service clubs or other nonprofit organizations. The winner must be willing to commit to serving as Goleta’s Teen of the Year through at least June 2010.

Funds for scholarships are provided by the Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park, local businesses, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, raffle ticket sales, and from booth proceeds at the California Lemon Festival and the Fireworks Festival.

Nomination forms, as well as contact and other information, are available at www.goletateen.org or 805.683.3600 (evenings).

— Cami Helmuth is chairwoman of Goleta Teen of the Year 2009-10.