Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Twestival’ for Twitter Users a Benefit for Direct Relief

The Santa Barbara event will be part of a nationwide trend to raise funds via Twitter and social media

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | August 20, 2009 | 4:48 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Twestival Local — Santa Barbara has set a $5,000 goal for its fundraising efforts on behalf of Direct Relief International. Organizers have not finalized a list of local celebrity Twitter users. An earlier version of this article was incorrect, and the story has been updated below.]

A unique form of fundraising will take place Sept. 11 as Twitter users and other community Web users gather offline to raise money for Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief International, a nonprofit humanitarian medical relief organization.

Twestival Local — Santa Barbara will be part of a worldwide Twitter festival of more than 200 cities hosting such events to raise money for a nonprofit organization Sept. 10-13, according to organizers.

The DRI event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the rooftop patio of the Canary Hotel at Chapala and Carrillo streets. Activities will include live music, contests and prize giveaways, a short film screening about DRI, and a brief address by its directors and the lead sponsors of the event.

The local Twestival organizers who decided to support DRI have set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to support the organization’s work to provide community health centers and free clinics in the United States — including in Santa Babara — with sought-after free medicines and medical supplies for the clinics’ low-income and uninsured patients.

Click here for the Santa Barbara festival’s blog or click here for more information about the worldwide Twestival movement.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 1948, DRI is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations, as well as one of nation’s largest humanitarian medical aid groups. For every dollar in donations that DRI spends, it is able to provide more than $37 in donated medicines and medical supplies to local partners in 59 countries.

In the United States, DRI has provided more than $140 million (wholesale) worth of medicines and supplies for the poor and uninsured to more than 1,000 partner clinics and health center entities since 2004. That assistance includes more than 6 million needed prescriptions. Thanks to a generous bequest the organization received in 2007, all overhead costs (administration and fundraising) are paid for internally, enabling 100 percent of all donations to go toward programs.

A new Census report ranks Santa Barbara County as having California’s largest percentage of uninsured residents.

Invited to participate are members of the sizable local Twitter community (no formal metric exists, but definitely above 1,000 users), especially through power users with more than 300 followers, as well as local celebrities who Twitter. Twestival organizers hope those people promote the event and help secure attendees.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 