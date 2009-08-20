Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:37 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Man in Sales of Marijuana

Police serve a search warrant at a trailer on Cacique Street after neighbors suspect drug trafficking

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | August 20, 2009 | 1:38 p.m.

For the past year, Santa Barbara Police Department narcotics detectives have received numerous complaints about marijuana being sold from a trailer at the Flamingo Trailer Park, 1210 Cacique St.

Jeff Michael Wood

Those who complained were concerned that the occupants of the trailer in space No. 49 were using the trailer as a marijuana dispensary. The occupants advertised their business on the Internet. After several weeks of surveillance and further complaints by neighbors, narcotics detectives conducted undercover operations in the area.

In a news release, Santa Barbara public information officer Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said the trailer’s occupant, Jeff Michael Wood, 32, and its owner, David James Dani, 55, subsequently made sales of marijuana to undercover officers. Based on the investigation, a search warrant for 1210 Cacique St., No. 49, and arrest warrant for Wood were issued.

About 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, detectives served the warrant at the trailer. Wood and Dani would both present.

The inside of the trailer was set up like a store, in which marijuana, marijuana edibles and other marijuana paraphernalia were sold. Two to 3 ounces of marijuana, 40 marijuana plants, $1,000 and other evidence were seized.

While the detectives were still on scene, two people wanting to buy marijuana arrived at the trailer. Detectives spoke to both individuals and determined that neither of them had a medical marijuana recommendation to purchase the drug, officials said.

The investigation led detectives to believe that a majority of the individuals who purchased marijuana at this location did not have or present a medical marijuana card or recommendation.

Wood was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for sales of marijuana, possession for sales of marijuana and cultivation of marijuana. Detectives are also recommending that the District Attorney’s Office review the case and charge Dani with sales of marijuana.

— Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

