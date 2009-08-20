Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics Wraps Up Vehicle Project

The graphic design work on a cab is turning heads

By Jason Barbaria | August 20, 2009 | 5:53 p.m.

All of Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics’ projects have unique challenges that the employees enjoy, but one particular vehicle wrap was just plain fun.

Everyone at the shop was talking about how great the cab looked once we were done, and the owner loved the final result.

Bill Schoneberger of Clear Concepts Communication did the design for the wave and overall layout, based on the artwork of Tomac Henson of Epik Ink Tattoo. Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics tweaked the design to fit the Prius, and created separate cut files for the two layers of vinyl lettering.

The first layer of cut vinyl was the black background for “Pipeline Cab Co.,” followed by white reflective vinyl to make sure the cab name would be visible at night.

Click here to visit the company's blog for more information on the project.

— Jason Barbaria is the director of sales and marketing for Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics.

 

