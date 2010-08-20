Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces $500,000 Grant to Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County

The award comes from the Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund

By Ashley Schapitl | August 20, 2010 | 9:38 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of affordable housing for middle- and low-income families in Santa Barbara County. It works to forge the private and public partnerships necessary to raise the capital needed to support affordable housing developments and operates a revolving loan fund to help potential homeowners acquire affordable loans.

“I am very pleased that the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has received this critical federal funding,” Capps said. “As we recover from the housing crisis, which hit California especially hard, innovative organizations like the Housing Trust Fund will be essential to the development of affordable housing and assisting potential homeowners in finding affordable housing options that best suit their needs.”

“We are pleased that the U.S. Treasury CDFI Fund has recognized Santa Barbara County’s critical affordable housing needs and the important role the Housing Trust Fund plays in providing community groups with the low-cost capital they need to build affordable housing for working families and persons with special needs,” said Jennifer McGovern, president and CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. “We are thankful to Congresswoman Capps for all of her help in securing this critical funding.”

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
