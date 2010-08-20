Crews Quickly Extinguish Brushfire in Hills Near Goleta

One structure was threatened by the blaze, which reportedly started when a bird hit a power line

A brushfire that ignited Friday afternoon near San Marcos and Cathedral Oaks roads in the foothills near Goleta burned five acres and threatened one structure.

The fire started when a bird hit a power line in the area about 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to David Sadecki, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire was assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Units first on the scene found a fire burning in light to medium brush with a moderate rate of spread, and live power lines were down in the area.

Seven engines, one water tender, two helicopters, air attack, one dozer, three crews, one investigator and four chief officers responded.

Sadecki said defensible space work completed two days ago by homeowners saved one structure and allowed firefighters to attack the fire aggressively. No evacuations were reported.

Smoke was visible from Highway 101 northbound at El Sueno, according to CHP.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper