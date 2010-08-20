Hiker Rescued By Helicopter Off Davy Brown Trail

Responders from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and AMR rescued a hiker complaining of heat-related symptoms Thursday afternoon.

A 22-year-old female was located by the teams on the Davy Brown Trail near Figueroa Mountain Road, and was transported by helicopter to Santa Ynez Airport. She was then transferred to a waiting ambulance.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials used the event to remind people to bring essential items before hiking this summer.

They encouraged hikers to bring along maps, GPS unit for navigation, sunscreen, extra clothing for temperature changes, a flashlight, a first aid kit, matches, a lighter or flint stone, some basic tools or a multitype tool, extra food and water, and some type of emergency shelter such as a space blanket.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .