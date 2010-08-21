Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Case Against Murder Suspect Adrian Robles Will Go to Trial

Judge rules after more than a day of testimony for the defendant to face charges in the stabbing death of Robert Simpson

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 21, 2010 | 1:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill found sufficient evidence to hold Adrian Robles — the 20-year-old Santa Barbara resident accused of stabbing Robert Burke Simpson to death at Arroyo Burro Beach in April — to answer on the counts of murder with special allegations and street terrorism after a preliminary hearing concluded Friday morning.

After a full day of testimony Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Jarrett Morris, a member of the gang unit, finished his testimony Friday before Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer, who is prosecuting Robles, and defense attorney Steve Balash.

Morris testified that, in his experience and training as a custody deputy and as a patrol and gang unit deputy, “my opinion is, on that day, (Robles) was an active member of the Santa Barbara Westside.” He added that in April, Robles was also on parole — the terms and conditions of which included not associating with documented gang members.

Robles’ background includes many contacts and arrests dating back to 2004 for incidents such as fights, bringing a knife to campus, being in possession of stolen items and violating probation, Morris said. If the arguments and fight occurred as was briefly outlined in Thursday’s testimonies, he said he thought the crime could have been committed to foster respect and intimidation.

“If they lose (respect), even for a second, they get it back through fear and intimidation and brute force,” Morris said.

Balash objected to Morris’ analysis of a so-far hypothetical situation (Dozer laid out a situation similar to Thursday’s testimony from the male witness), saying it was irrelevant. Hill overruled him, and Morris said that based on assumptions as to the day’s events, his experiences led him to believe the murder most likely was committed to benefit a criminal street gang.

Balash pointed out that the male witness, an admitted gang member, testified to no longer being associated with the Westside, so Robles’ connection with him wouldn’t necessarily make him an associate or member. Dozer introduced pictures of Robles’ many tattoos as evidence to the contrary, including a “WS” for Westside and “SB Tiny Locos” on the back of his neck.

Balash also reiterated points from Thursday’s cross-examinations, including the lack of any positive identification of Robles in a photo or live lineup as the stabber.

“At least a couple witnesses place the stabber with a ‘P’ on his face,” he said.

He didn’t introduce any witnesses at the preliminary hearing, as is typical for the defense counsel, and said everything is “heresy” so far in the proceedings.

“I think you probably could have held (the other man) to answer just as easily,” Balash said.

Balash was asked to represent Robles after public defenders declined because of a conflict of interest and the Criminal Defense Associates, an outside agency the court would contract with in such occasions, didn’t have any qualified attorneys available.

After hearing so much gang-related testimony, Balash lamented young men’s decisions to join gangs in the first place. “Why, if born on the Eastside, do you have to fight a guy on the Westside?” he said after the hearing.

Robles will be back in court Sept. 14 for arraignment. Of his three companions on the day of the stabbing, two are charged in connection with Simpson’s murder, including 19-year-old Brittany Weiler and 18-year-old Vanessa Ochoa. The other is a male witness for the prosecution.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

