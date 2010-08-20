Sheriff’s Lt. Butch Arnoldi Named Goleta Police Chief

One of the longest-serving members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has been named the new chief of police for the City of Goleta.

Lt. Ugo “Butch” Arnoldi will begin his new assignment on Monday, Aug. 23. Lt. Arnoldi will replace the outgoing chief, Lt. Phil Willis, who recently announced his retirement from the Sheriff’s Department effective in September.

“Lt. Willis did a superb job since taking over the post nearly two years ago. He’s an extraordinarily dedicated public safety leader, and we’re going to miss having him on our team,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “Fortunately, I’m pleased he will have an outstanding successor. Lt. Ugo ‘Butch’ Arnoldi is a highly respected, veteran member of our organization with previous experience overseeing police services in another one of our contract cities. I am confident he will serve the citizens of Goleta extremely well in his new assignment.”

The City of Goleta has contracted with the Sheriff’s Department for police services since the city was incorporated in 2002.

“Public safety has been, and continues to be, a top priority in Goleta, and we are pleased to welcome Lt. Arnoldi as our new chief of police services,” said Vyto Adomaitis, director of Neighborhood Services and Public Safety for the City of Goleta. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. We are looking forward to working with Lt. Arnoldi and continuing the emphasis in helping to make Goleta a safe and vibrant community.”

Arnoldi has more than 36 years of continuous service with the Sheriff’s Department, including assignments as the chief of police for the City of Carpinteria and as the lieutenant of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Some of Arnoldi’s notable achievements include serving as regional co-director of the California Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run and his role as the sheriff’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta liaison with the Santa Barbara Police Department for the past 30 years.

“I’ve worked the majority of my career in the Goleta Valley. It’s where I live and raised my family. So, I am committed to protecting and maintaining this excellent community,” Arnoldi said. “I’ve worked with many of Goleta’s city leaders throughout the years, and look forward to partnering with them and the citizens of Goleta.”

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.