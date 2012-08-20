Allan Hancock College Seeks Citizens for Measure I Oversight Committee

The deadline to apply for three open positions is Sept. 14

Allan Hancock College invites qualified candidates to apply for appointment to the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District’s Measure I Citizens Oversight Committee.

As required by law, the COC provides oversight to ensure that Measure I bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law. To be considered for appointment, applicants are required to complete the application form, meet the stated qualifications, and have both a strong sense of civic responsibility and an active interest in community college education.

The deadline to submit a completed application to the college superintendent/president’s office is 4 p.m. Sept. 14.

The oversight committee formed in November 2006 after the June 2006 passage of Measure I, the bond measure approved by voters to implement a capital improvement program for Allan Hancock College. Three members of the current group completed their tenure at the Aug. 7 quarterly meeting. The next meeting, which will include the new members, is scheduled for Nov. 6.

“We have been fortunate to have an excellent group of committed citizens who take seriously their oversight role. The Measure I funding is helping to transform Allan Hancock College, and this committee is important to ensure the public is informed and involved in the process,” interim Superintendent/President Elizabeth Miller, Ed.D, said. “I encourage anyone who meets the required criteria, and who is interested in the work we are doing for students and this community, to submit an application.”

The COC has three open positions: two community-at-large representatives and one student representative.

Members who are leaving the committee after completing their service are chairman Hugh Rafferty and Erik Frost, along with student representative Tony Ly.

Upon recommendation by Miller, and confirmation by the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees at its October regular meeting, the new members will serve one- or two-year terms, with the opportunity to renew for an additional term.

Citizens Oversight Committee meetings are held quarterly on the first Tuesday in February, May, August and November.

Those interested in applying may obtain more information and an application by clicking here, or an application packet can be obtained from the president’s office by calling 805.922.6966 x3454. The president’s office is located in the Administration Building (Building B) on the Santa Maria campus.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.