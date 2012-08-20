Celebrity Chef Cat Cora Takes Plea Deal in DUI Case

After being arrested for DUI earlier this summer, celebrity chef Cat Cora pleaded has pleaded no contest, and received a plea deal from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
In June, Santa Barbara police reported that Cora, a Santa Barbara resident, had rear-ended a vehicle on upper State Street before failing a sobriety test that showed her blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
She entered a no-contest plea last week to driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or above, and received a suspended jail term and three years of probation, according to Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling.
In addition, he said, Cora must complete nine months of alcohol education school and pay $2,386 in fines.
She will avoid 120 days in jail if she meets all the terms of her probation.
