Local News

Celebrity Chef Cat Cora Takes Plea Deal in DUI Case

Santa Barbara resident will avoid jail time if she meets all terms of her probation

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 20, 2012 | 10:36 p.m.

Cat Cora
After being arrested for DUI earlier this summer, celebrity chef Cat Cora pleaded has pleaded no contest, and received a plea deal from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

In June, Santa Barbara police reported that Cora, a Santa Barbara resident, had rear-ended a vehicle on upper State Street before failing a sobriety test that showed her blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

She entered a no-contest plea last week to driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or above, and received a suspended jail term and three years of probation, according to Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling.

In addition, he said, Cora must complete nine months of alcohol education school and pay $2,386 in fines.

She will avoid 120 days in jail if she meets all the terms of her probation.

