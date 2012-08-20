Central Coast Bioneers Conference to Return in October

The third annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference will take place Oct. 19-21 at the Monday Club in San Luis Obispo.

Bioneers is a gathering of scientific and social innovators who have demonstrated visionary and practical models for creating resilient communities and restoring the natural world.

Events are held simultaneously around the country, and the Tri-County Central Coast Bioneers Conference is one of 23 sites that beam the national Bioneers Conference from the main stage in San Rafael.

The popular event will include a lineup of 16 workshops, films and field trips in six major areas: renewable energy, food and farming, eco-preneurship and locanomics, green design, activism and social justice, and health, nature and spirit.

Presentations from internationally known speakers from the Bioneers main stage in San Rafael will be transmitted live to Central Coast attendees.

This year’s 13 speakers include Gretchen Daily, an award-winning pioneer in developing new approaches to harmonizing conservation and development; Bill McKibben, co-founder of 350.org; Ai-Jen Poo, one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential global leaders of 2012; Ethan Nadelmann, founder and director of the Drug Policy Alliance; and Paul Hawken, award-winning author of Natural Capitalism and The Ecology of Commerce.

Attendees can choose to attend all offerings over the three-day event or select single-day passes. Student pricing and scholarships are also available.

Registration and more information about the Central Coast Bioneers Conference, speakers and program can be found by clicking here or calling 805.548.0597.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.