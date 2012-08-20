County Schools Superintendent Bill Cirone Receives State Publication Award

As the California recipient, he will now be considered for a national honor

As the state recipient, Cirone’s name will be forwarded to the Association of Educational Service Agencies for consideration for the national E. Robert Stephens Award.

“The CCSESA Executive Committee believes that your contribution in both print and media has made a positive difference in the education of California students,” CCSESA awards committee chair Michael Watkins wrote in his letter of acknowledgment.

The award recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to public education through their research, writing and publishing of information that advances an understanding of regional education programs.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >