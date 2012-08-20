County Schools Superintendent Bill Cirone Receives State Publication Award

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone has received the 2012 Professional Publication Award conferred by the California County Superintendents Education Services Association.
The award recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to public education through their research, writing and publishing of information that advances an understanding of regional education programs.
“The CCSESA Executive Committee believes that your contribution in both print and media has made a positive difference in the education of California students,” CCSESA awards committee chair Michael Watkins wrote in his letter of acknowledgment.
As the state recipient, Cirone’s name will be forwarded to the Association of Educational Service Agencies for consideration for the national E. Robert Stephens Award.
— Wendy Shelton for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.