Fire Causes Minor Damage at Montecito Home

Blaze started in a pile of cardboard and paper on a patio, according to firefighters

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a blaze Monday afternoon at a home near Westmont College, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The fire was discovered and reported shortly before 3 p.m. by a pest-control company employee who was working at the home in the 800 block of Chelham Way, said fire district spokeswoman Geri Ventura. She noted that the 911 report was delayed by poor cell-phone service in the area.

The worker from Lenz Pest Control was able to use a garden hose to knock down the fire, which was burning in a pile of cardboard and paper on a patio, Ventura said, adding that firefighters finished dousing the flames, and remained on scene to investigate.

The blaze, which remained under investigation, caused minor damage to a trellis over the patio and to the eaves of an adjacent garage, Ventura said.

No injuries were reported, and no dollar estimate for damage was available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.