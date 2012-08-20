HICAP Seeks Volunteer Counselors to Assist Medicare Beneficiaries

An orientation session will be held Sept. 25 for the four-day training in October

The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) needs volunteers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties who want to learn about Medicare and help others. HICAP has scheduled a new volunteer orientation and training.

“HICAP is a valuable resource for our community and the goal is to be accessible to all Medicare beneficiaries,” said Karen O’Neil, president of the Board of Directors. “Volunteers are needed from Carpinteria to Paso Robles to provide this valuable service. Volunteers receive extensive training and supervision.

“Volunteer HICAP counselors meet one on one with Medicare beneficiaries to unravel the mysteries of Medicare. Counseling can cover a full range of topics such as a general introduction to Medicare, which includes: Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare supplemental insurance (Medi-gap policies), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part D).”

To learn more about becoming a HICAP volunteer counselor, call the HICAP office and speak with Joyce Ellen Lippman. Information is available about the training and roles and responsibilities of a HICAP volunteer counselor. Training to become a HICAP volunteer is free of charge.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan. HICAP is sponsored by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens with financial assistance, in part, through a grant from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal Medicare agency.

An orientation session to introduce the role and responsibilities of HICAP volunteer counselors and explain the four-day training course will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. The four-day training will be held Oct. 2, 3, 16 and 17 in Buellton.

For more information, call Lippman at 805.928.5663 or 800.434.0222.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.