License, Vaccinate and Microchip Your Dog at Goleta Clinic

Affordable services will be provided Sunday at the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival in Girsh Park

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wags n’ Whiskers Festival at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta.

Did you know dog licenses are required by law? Did you know that a rabies tag is not a dog license? Many dog owners do not realize that state and local laws require all dogs over 4 months to be licensed and wearing the animal license tag.

The Project PetSafe Licensing Clinic provides:

» Santa Barbara County dog licenses — all late fees will be waived

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered are required to obtain an altered dog license. A current rabies certificate and a Veterinary Certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian are required to obtain an unaltered dog license.

» Affordable vaccinations: rabies, $6; DHPP, $13; and Bordatella, $13.

» Microchipping — $30 for licensed dogs

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services.

» All dogs must be on leash. No appointment needed.

» Cash (no bills over $50) and checks accepted; no debit/credit cards.

County Animal Services can quickly reunite a lost dog with its family when the dog is wearing a license. A dog license also makes a difference to the less fortunate animals in the community. Revenue from the sale of dog licenses helps Santa Barbara County Animal Services operate three open door shelters.

A dog license proves that you are a responsible pet owner and helps the animals at the shelters find loving homes. Show you care. License your dog. It’s the law.

For more information, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Project PetSafe Team at 805.934.6968 or click here.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.