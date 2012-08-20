Man Who Fell From Isla Vista Cliff Expected to Recover

Victim is an international student who was found, severely injured, by a couple walking along the beach

A man who was found severely injured at the base of an Isla Vista cliff over the weekend is an international student who is expected to make a full recovery, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday night.

The victim, whose name, age and hometown were not released, fell from the cliff along Del Playa Drive sometime late Friday or early Saturday.

He was found about 1:40 a.m. Saturday by a couple walking along the beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

What caused him to fall is not known, said sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

Firefighters called to the scene found the victim bleeding from the mouth and with other serious injuries, according to Fire Department spokesman Russ Sechler.

Fire crews carried the man down the beach and back up to Del Playa Drive, where he was placed in a waiting AMR ambulance and taken to a Cottage Hospital, Sechler said.

